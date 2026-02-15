Scanning a document should never feel complicated. With FairScan, you get a clean PDF in just a few seconds.
The application guides you through a straightforward process so you can focus on your document, not on the tool.
Easy flow: scan, review if needed, save or share
Clear, distraction-free interface
Automatic document detection, crop, and enhancement
Instant share: One tap to export a shareable PDF
Respectful
FairScan was built on a simple principle: it should serve the interests of its users, not the interests of a business.
Its features and code were designed with that perspective in mind.
Privacy: your scans stay on your device. No cloud, no account, no trackers.
Focus: no ads, no nagging to upgrade, only what you need.
Freedom: no watermarks, no page limits, no restrictions on sharing.
Transparency: open-source code, open to review.
Minimal permissions: camera only (and shared storage on older Android versions).
How it works
1. Point your phone – FairScan detects the document
2. Preview the scan and adjust if needed
3. Save a PDF on your mobile device or share it instantly
Open-source. No tricks.
FairScan is free, open-source, and built to respect you —
not a business model.
Discover insights, updates, and ideas behind FairScan.
Latest post
What's a good scan?
February 15, 2026
In my previous post, I talked about failed scans, but what's a good scan? What does it look like? How is it different from a photo? It's a question that comes back regularly when I work on FairScan, and I still don't have a clear answer. What I know is that this question quietly drives many of the strategic choices I make.