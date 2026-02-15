FairScan icon

Why FairScan?

Simple

Scanning a document should never feel complicated. With FairScan, you get a clean PDF in just a few seconds. The application guides you through a straightforward process so you can focus on your document, not on the tool.

  • Easy flow: scan, review if needed, save or share

  • Clear, distraction-free interface

  • Automatic document detection, crop, and enhancement

  • Instant share: One tap to export a shareable PDF

Respectful

FairScan was built on a simple principle: it should serve the interests of its users, not the interests of a business. Its features and code were designed with that perspective in mind.

  • Privacy: your scans stay on your device. No cloud, no account, no trackers.

  • Focus: no ads, no nagging to upgrade, only what you need.

  • Freedom: no watermarks, no page limits, no restrictions on sharing.

  • Transparency: open-source code, open to review.

  • Minimal permissions: camera only (and shared storage on older Android versions).

How it works

Step 1: Detect document

1. Point your phone – FairScan detects the document

Step 2: Preview

2. Preview the scan and adjust if needed

Step 3: Save PDF

3. Save a PDF on your mobile device or share it instantly

Open-source. No tricks.

FairScan is free, open-source, and built to respect you — not a business model.

Contact

Questions or feedback?

contact@fairscan.org Follow on Mastodon

Blog

Discover insights, updates, and ideas behind FairScan.

Latest post

What's a good scan?

February 15, 2026

In my previous post, I talked about failed scans, but what's a good scan? What does it look like? How is it different from a photo? It's a question that comes back regularly when I work on FairScan, and I still don't have a clear answer. What I know is that this question quietly drives many of the strategic choices I make.

Frequently asked questions

Is there an iOS version of the app?

Not yet. It may come one day, but it's not planned short-term.

Can I manually adjust the pages of the generated PDF?

FairScan focuses on fast, automatic processing so you can get a PDF in a few seconds. Manual adjustments are limited to rotating and reordering pages.

How can I support the project?

I'm not comfortable accepting donations at the moment. The most helpful way to support FairScan is by leaving a Play Store review or spreading the word to people who might benefit from it. Thank you!

Where can I download an APK?

APKs are available on GitHub releases. The SHA-256 signing certificate digest is 820710961328e1834bcb8158092e6b6c5b519fcd3bdb2e5319ebdaf08f9ea1e8.